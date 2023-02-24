TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flags will be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs.

Diggs died Wednesday at the age of 67. He served in law enforcement for 46 years, serving the last seven as the chief of police in Fort Myers.

Diggs went on leave on July 5, 2022. According to WBBH, he was expected to return to work on April 25, 2023.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Diggs was dedicated to making the Fort Myers community a safer place.

“During his time as chief, he introduced the department to new technologies that resulted in a significant reduction in violent crimes. Today the city’s police department is one of the most advanced in the nation. Police Chief Derrick Diggs will be remembered for his commitment to the city of Fort Myers and the difference he made in the lives of others,” DeSantis said in a statement.

To honor Diggs, DeSantis has directed that the State of Florida flag to be flown at half-staff at the Fort Myers Police Department, the Lee County Courthouse and the City Hall of Fort Myers, from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Feb. 25.