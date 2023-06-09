TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida.

The governor said the occasion will serve as “a mark of respect” for the victims and the families of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Seven years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant opened fire targeting those in the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities. The club was celebrating “Latin Night” at the time.

At the time, the act of terror marked the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed and fifty-three were wounded. The shooter was killed following a three-hour standoff with police.

Flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, June 12, 2023.