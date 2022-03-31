(Stacker) — The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.

While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021.

Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment.

In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Florida, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31. Forbes lists 73 billionaires in Florida.

#20. Sami Mnaymneh

– Net worth: $4.6 billion (#650 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Miami Beach, Florida

– Source of wealth: private equity

#19. Igor Olenicoff

– Net worth: $4.7 billion (#628 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Lighthouse Point, Florida

– Source of wealth: real estate

#18. Robert Rich Jr

– Net worth: $4.9 billion (#597 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Islamorada, Florida

– Source of wealth: frozen foods

#17. Dirk Ziff

– Net worth: $5.0 billion (#572 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: North Palm Beach, Florida

– Source of wealth: investments

#16. Jeff Greene

– Net worth: $5.1 billion (#552 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

– Source of wealth: real estate, investments

#15. Isaac Perlmutter

– Net worth: $5.2 billion (#541 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

– Source of wealth: Marvel comics

#14. Charles B. Johnson

– Net worth: $5.2 billion (#538 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

– Source of wealth: money management

#13. Ronald Wanek

– Net worth: $5.6 billion (#497 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Saint Petersburg, Florida

– Source of wealth: furniture

#12. Terrence Pegula

– Net worth: $5.8 billion (#481 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Boca Raton, Florida

– Source of wealth: natural gas

#11. Tom Golisano

– Net worth: $5.9 billion (#452 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Naples, Florida

– Source of wealth: payroll services

#10. Orlando Bravo

– Net worth: $6.3 billion (#421 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Miami Beach, Florida

– Source of wealth: private equity

#9. Micky Arison

– Net worth: $6.6 billion (#393 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Bal Harbour, Florida

– Source of wealth: Carnival Cruises

#8. Jude Reyes

– Net worth: $7.1 billion (#366 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

– Source of wealth: food distribution

#7. J. Christopher Reyes

– Net worth: $7.1 billion (#366 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Hobe Sound, Florida

– Source of wealth: food distribution

#6. Paul Tudor Jones II

– Net worth: $7.3 billion (#342 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

– Source of wealth: hedge funds

#5. Reinhold Schmieding

– Net worth: $8.0 billion (#305 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Naples, Florida

– Source of wealth: medical devices

#4. Shahid Khan

– Net worth: $8.0 billion (#302 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Naples, Florida

– Source of wealth: auto parts

#3. Carl Icahn

– Net worth: $16.1 billion (#119 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Indian Creek, Florida

– Source of wealth: investments

#2. David Tepper

– Net worth: $16.7 billion (#112 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

– Source of wealth: hedge funds

#1. Thomas Peterffy

– Net worth: $21.9 billion (#79 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Palm Beach, Florida

– Source of wealth: discount brokerage