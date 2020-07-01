White Florida officer charged in shoving of Black woman

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say a white Florida police officer is facing a battery charge for allegedly shoving a kneeling Black woman to the ground during a protest march last month.

Broward State Attorney Mike Satz said Fort Lauderdale officer 29-year-old Steven Pohorence was seen “intentionally touching or striking” the 19-year-old woman during a civil rights protest march on May 31.

The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Pohorence was previously suspended by the Fort Lauderdale police chief.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if Pohorence has a lawyer to speak for him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss