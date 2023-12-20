Related video above: Scenes from the Jan. 19, 1977 Tampa Bay snowstorm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Christmas just days away, is there any chance Florida could see a white Christmas?

The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as having an inch (or more) of snow on the ground, which seems like a big ask for the Sunshine State. But with a “strong” El Niño climate pattern bringing tons of much-needed moisture to the region, surely it must bring a chance of snow?

Well, not really… Though Florida is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, it comes without the snowfall expected farther north. El Niño means a cool, wet winter, but not cold enough to cancel out the fact that Florida is still… Florida.

NOAA gave the entire southeast region a less than 10% chance of experiencing a white Christmas. As of this report, the Tampa Bay area could see some rain on the holiday, but temperatures are expected to be downright pleasant, in the 60s and 70s.

So, in other words, if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas in Florida… keep on dreaming.

A white Christmas in Florida: Has it ever happened?

The Tampa Bay area nearly had a white Christmas in 1989. On Dec. 23, 1989, a massive winter storm swept through the southeastern U.S., causing measurable snow to fall as far south as Jacksonville and Tallahassee, with snow flurries reported in Tampa and the Sarasota area.

Ice-covered roads snarled traffic and caused several fatal crashes in northern Florida. The citrus industry took a huge hit, losing about 30% of the crop and leaving tens of thousands unemployed.

Though it did not occur at Christmastime, it’s also worth mentioning the 1977 storm. On Jan. 19, folks as far south as Venice woke up to a blanket of snow on their cars and lawns.

0.2 inches were recorded in Tampa, but some areas saw 1-2 inches of snow, Max Defender 8 meteorologists said.

The dusting shuttered schools and utility companies had to work to keep the power on amid increased demand. A combination of inexperienced winter drivers and untreated roads caused dozens of crashes.

And it’s not technically snow, but just last year, sleet fell in multiple Brevard County towns, according to NBC affiliate WESH.