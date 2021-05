ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — It’s time for burger lovers to rejoice in Orlando.

Monday marks the grand opening for the world’s largest free-standing White Castle.

Dozens of people waited overnight for doors to open at 8 a.m. This is the first time a White Castle has been operating in Florida since the 1960s.

Construction on the new location, located on Daryl Carter Parkway, began in November 2020.