White Castle appears set to announce Central Florida location

Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – It looks like White Castle could be preparing to open a Central Florida location for the first time in over 50 years.

The company is set to make an announcement Monday at the location of the future Village at O-Town West, which is just off I-4 near Disney.

“It has been over 50 years since White Castle has had a Florida presence. Florida cravers have been asking White Castle for years to open a restaurant in the Sunshine State. It’s time for an important update,” a media release from the company said.

