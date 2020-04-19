While patrolling reopened beaches, Florida officers find man wanted for homicide

Breaking News
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — While patrolling Jacksonville Beach Saturday morning and making sure people were following the new beach rules, officers found and arrested a man wanted for ‘criminal homicide’ out of Pennsylvania.

Around 8:20 a.m., The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said officers were patrolling the beach when they noticed a man loitering close to the dunes. Upon making contact with the man, they identified him as 30-year-old Matthew Gatti, who is wanted homicide out of Arnold, Pennsylvania.

Gatti was arrested and transported to the Duval County Jail as a ‘fugitive from justice.’

Jacksonville Beach reopened their beaches for limited use Friday. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the beaches will follow Gov. DeSatnis’ essential activities guidelines, including:

  • Participating in recreational activities consistent with social distancing guidelines
  • Such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing

