While patrolling reopened beaches, Florida officers find man wanted for homicide

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — While patrolling Jacksonville Beach Saturday morning and making sure people were following the new beach rules, officers found and arrested a man wanted for ‘criminal homicide’ out of Pennsylvania.
Around 8:20 a.m., The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said officers were patrolling the beach when they noticed a man loitering close to the dunes. Upon making contact with the man, they identified him as 30-year-old Matthew Gatti, who is wanted homicide out of Arnold, Pennsylvania.
Gatti was arrested and transported to the Duval County Jail as a ‘fugitive from justice.’
Jacksonville Beach reopened their beaches for limited use Friday. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the beaches will follow Gov. DeSatnis’ essential activities guidelines, including:
- Participating in recreational activities consistent with social distancing guidelines
- Such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Experts: US must triple COVID-19 testing before reopening country
- Bring the Lansing Symphony Orchestra to your home
- Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 500 more cases of COVID-19
- World cruise that began before virus pandemic nears end of its trip
- Hospital plays Bill Withers ‘Lean On Me’ every time a coronavirus patient is discharged