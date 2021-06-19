Which Tampa Bay counties are the best to retire to in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (STACKER) – Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Florida using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Florida.

#25. Gulf County

– Population: 15,576

– Median home value: $160,700 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,037 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $47,712

#24. Nassau County

– Population: 83,098

– Median home value: $230,900 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,046 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $69,943

#23. Levy County

– Population: 40,403

– Median home value: $105,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $720 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $37,326

#22. St. Johns County

– Population: 244,674

– Median home value: $304,700 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,312 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $82,252

#21. Franklin County

– Population: 11,811

– Median home value: $166,000 (75% own)

– Median rent: $802 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $46,643

#20. Flagler County

– Population: 109,801

– Median home value: $217,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,255 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $54,514

#19. Pasco County

– Population: 524,602

– Median home value: $162,100 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,062 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $52,828

– Top places to live: Wesley Chapel (A), Land O’ Lakes (A), Odessa (A)

#18. St. Lucie County

– Population: 312,947

– Median home value: $186,900 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,185 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $52,322

#17. Marion County

– Population: 353,526

– Median home value: $139,900 (75% own)

– Median rent: $896 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $45,371

#16. Palm Beach County

– Population: 1,465,027

– Median home value: $283,600 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,398 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $63,299

#15. Volusia County

– Population: 536,487

– Median home value: $175,000 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,046 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $49,494

#14. Hernando County

– Population: 186,313

– Median home value: $142,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $984 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $48,812

– Top places to live: Brooksville (B+), North Brooksville (B), Spring Hill (B)

#13. Manatee County

– Population: 384,213

– Median home value: $238,500 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,144 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $59,009

– Top places to live: Whitfield (A-), South Bradenton (B+), West Bradenton (B+)

#12. Collier County

– Population: 371,453

– Median home value: $360,800 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,317 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $69,653

#11. Lake County

– Population: 345,867

– Median home value: $181,400 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,084 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $54,513

#10. Citrus County

– Population: 145,169

– Median home value: $131,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $843 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $44,237

– Top places to live: Citrus Hills (B+), Sugarmill Woods (B+), Homosassa Springs (B)

#9. Brevard County

– Population: 585,507

– Median home value: $196,400 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,068 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $56,775

#8. Sumter County

– Population: 125,044

– Median home value: $258,600 (90% own)

– Median rent: $914 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $57,226

#7. Martin County

– Population: 159,065

– Median home value: $273,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,111 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $61,133

#6. Pinellas County

– Population: 964,666

– Median home value: $201,200 (67% own)

– Median rent: $1,112 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $54,090

– Top places to live: Euclid-St. Paul (A+), Crescent Heights (A+), North Shore (A+)

#5. Charlotte County

– Population: 181,067

– Median home value: $195,400 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,032 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $51,499

#4. Lee County

– Population: 737,468

– Median home value: $224,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,154 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $57,832

#3. Highlands County

– Population: 103,437

– Median home value: $108,100 (75% own)

– Median rent: $816 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $40,942

– Top places to live: Lake Placid (B), Avon Park (B-), Sebring (B-)

#2. Indian River County

– Population: 153,989

– Median home value: $202,300 (79% own)

– Median rent: $959 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $54,740

#1. Sarasota County

– Population: 419,496

– Median home value: $251,600 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,277 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $62,236

– Top places to live: South Sarasota (A+), Osprey (A), Siesta Key (A)