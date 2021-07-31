TAMPA, Fla. (Stacker) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Florida from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Florida.

#30. Mississippi

– Moved from Mississippi to Florida in 2019: 4,572

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Mississippi

– Moved from Florida to Mississippi in 2019: 4,712

— #27 most common destination from Florida

#29. Maine

– Moved from Maine to Florida in 2019: 4,812

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Maine

– Moved from Florida to Maine in 2019: 2,797

— #35 most common destination from Florida

#28. Alaska

– Moved from Alaska to Florida in 2019: 4,906

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Alaska

– Moved from Florida to Alaska in 2019: 2,473

— #36 most common destination from Florida

#27. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to Florida in 2019: 6,239

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from Florida to Minnesota in 2019: 4,070

— #31 most common destination from Florida

#26. Oklahoma

– Moved from Oklahoma to Florida in 2019: 6,488

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Moved from Florida to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,109

— #30 most common destination from Florida

#25. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Florida in 2019: 6,563

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Florida to Wisconsin in 2019: 5,168

— #26 most common destination from Florida

#24. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Florida in 2019: 6,870

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Florida to Washington in 2019: 7,925

— #18 most common destination from Florida

#23. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Florida in 2019: 7,054

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Florida to Arizona in 2019: 7,358

— #21 most common destination from Florida

#22. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Florida in 2019: 8,606

— 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Florida to Louisiana in 2019: 5,296

— #25 most common destination from Florida

#21. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Florida in 2019: 9,909

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Florida to South Carolina in 2019: 14,136

— #12 most common destination from Florida

#20. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to Florida in 2019: 10,545

— 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from Florida to Kentucky in 2019: 7,139

— #22 most common destination from Florida

#19. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Florida in 2019: 11,326

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Florida to Missouri in 2019: 6,848

— #23 most common destination from Florida

#18. Connecticut

– Moved from Connecticut to Florida in 2019: 13,227

— 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Connecticut

– Moved from Florida to Connecticut in 2019: 7,501

— #20 most common destination from Florida

#17. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Florida in 2019: 13,656

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Florida to Colorado in 2019: 14,124

— #13 most common destination from Florida

#16. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Florida in 2019: 14,573

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Florida to Tennessee in 2019: 21,539

— #5 most common destination from Florida

#15. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Florida in 2019: 14,831

— 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Florida to Maryland in 2019: 7,766

— #19 most common destination from Florida

#14. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153

— 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Florida to Alabama in 2019: 15,519

— #10 most common destination from Florida

#13. Massachusetts

– Moved from Massachusetts to Florida in 2019: 17,056

— 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Moved from Florida to Massachusetts in 2019: 10,360

— #16 most common destination from Florida

#12. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Florida in 2019: 18,175

— 3.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Florida to Indiana in 2019: 11,926

— #15 most common destination from Florida

#11. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Florida in 2019: 21,668

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Florida to Michigan in 2019: 9,941

— #17 most common destination from Florida

#10. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425

— 4.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Florida to Illinois in 2019: 14,534

— #11 most common destination from Florida

#9. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Florida in 2019: 26,031

— 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Florida to Virginia in 2019: 21,432

— #6 most common destination from Florida

#8. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Florida in 2019: 26,174

— 4.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Florida to Texas in 2019: 41,238

— #2 most common destination from Florida

#7. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Florida in 2019: 28,207

— 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Florida to North Carolina in 2019: 30,032

— #3 most common destination from Florida

#6. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to Florida in 2019: 28,222

— 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from Florida to New Jersey in 2019: 12,032

— #14 most common destination from Florida

#5. California

– Moved from California to Florida in 2019: 28,628

— 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from California

– Moved from Florida to California in 2019: 22,692

— #4 most common destination from Florida

#4. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Florida in 2019: 30,335

— 5.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Florida to Ohio in 2019: 16,590

— #9 most common destination from Florida

#3. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2019: 34,965

— 5.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Florida to Pennsylvania in 2019: 19,629

— #7 most common destination from Florida

#2. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Florida in 2019: 49,681

— 8.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #1 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Florida to Georgia in 2019: 46,235

— #1 most common destination from Florida

#1. New York

– Moved from New York to Florida in 2019: 57,488

— 9.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Florida to New York in 2019: 18,976

— #8 most common destination from Florida