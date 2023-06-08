Teen drivers are most vulnerable on the roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day, AAA says. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new study revealed Florida’s most dangerous places to drive.

According to the study conducted by personal injury attorneys with injuredinflorida.com, Seminole County is the most dangerous place to drive.

Researchers analyzed Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data to reveal the 2023 crash statistics in each county.

Seminole County experienced 2,369 crashes between January and May 2023, with 22 of those crashes being fatal. The county averaged 119 crashes per 10,000 residents, making it the most dangerous driving county this year.

The second most dangerous county was Hamilton, with 104 crashes per 10,000 residents. The third most dangerous place to drive was Duval County with 89 crashes per 10,000 residents.

Miami ranked fourth in the state with an average of 87 crashes per 10,000 residents with 149 deaths. Miami had the highest death toll due to crashes.

Closer to home, Sarasota ranked seventh, Hillsborough ranked 13th, Polk ranked 26th, Pinellas ranked 30th, Manatee ranked 31st, and Pasco ranked 48th in the state for the worst county to drive.