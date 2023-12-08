Related video above: 2024 Election – Abortion rights are taking center stage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials released new data this month detailing the number of abortions performed in counties across the state.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, the state’s main healthcare policy entity, tracked the reasons behind terminations and broke down the numbers county-by-county for the first 11 months of 2023.

From January 1 to November 30, 2023, Florida physicians performed 72,087 abortion procedures, according to the report.

About 97% of procedures were considered to be “elective,” meaning they were performed for social or economic reasons, or for non-life threatening health concerns. The report states that the rest of the procedures were performed due to life-threatening physical conditions, serious or fatal fetal abnormalities, rape and incest. One abortion was performed on a victim of human trafficking.

The vast majority of procedures were performed during the pregnancies’ first trimester, while 6,565 occurred during the second trimester. No abortions were performed in the third trimester because Florida’s 15-week abortion ban went into effect in July 2022.

A more restrictive six-week ban is tied up in the courts as Florida Supreme Court justices decide the fate of the 15-week limit. If the court allows the 15-week law to remain in place, the 6-week ban will immediately go into effect.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration report found that the state’s more populous counties, like Miami-Dade, Broward and Hillsborough, performed the most abortions. A handful of counties, mostly located in the Panhandle region, saw less than 20 procedures this year, so the report did not include a specific number “for patient confidentiality.”

Alachua – 724

Baker – 46

Bay – 333

Bradford – 42

Brevard – 1,056

Broward – 8,894

Calhoun – <20

Charlotte – 260

Citrus – 156

Clay – 397

Collier – 696

Columbia – 140

Dade – 14,793

Desoto – 64

Dixie – 41

Duval – 3,591

Escambia – 445 Holmes – <20

Indian River – 287

Jackson – 43

Jefferson – 23

Lafayette – <20

Flagler – 166

Franklin – <20

Gadsden – 100

Gilchrist – <20

Glades – <20

Gulf – <20

Hamilton – 36

Hardee – 45

Hendry – 115

Hernando – 308

Highlands – 145

Hillsborough – 6,018



Osceola – 1,021

Palm Beach – 4,352

Pasco – 1,041

Lake – 640

Lee – 1,714

Leon – 976

Levy – 74

Liberty – <20

Madison – 31

Manatee – 752

Marion – 751

Martin – 277

Monroe – 57

Nassau – 112

Okaloosa – 302

Okeechobee – 79

Orange – 4,768 Pinellas – 2,808

Polk – 2,085

Putnam – 130

St. Johns – 305

St. Lucie – 844

Santa Rosa – 130

Sarasota – 732

Seminole – 1,037

Sumter – 86

Suwannee – 61

Taylor – 30

Union – 21

Volusia – 1,094

Wakulla – 50

Walton – 76

Washington – <20

Out of State – 6,566

6,566 out-of-state residents travelled to Florida for an abortion, according to the report.

Florida voters may have the chance to weigh in on abortion rights in 2024. A citizen ballot initiative, titled “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion” would enshrine the right to abortion in the Florida constitution, if passed.

But first, it has to make it onto the ballot. The measure was recently taken up by Florida Supreme Court justices as part of the judicial review process. It’s a major hurdle the proposed amendment must clear before voters can decide its fate.

Abortion advocates worry the overwhelmingly conservative makeup of the court, with five of the seven justices appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, means the citizen initiative is effectively dead in the water. Florida’s Supreme Court justices also have strong ties to the pro-life movement and legislative advocacy.

As of Friday, the abortion rights measure still needs over 200,000 valid signatures to qualify for the 2024 ballot.