TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You’ve probably seen Guy Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives” on the Food Network sometime in your life. The show has nearly 40 seasons, which means Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants around the country.

Mashed, a food news and recipe site, has compiled a list of the best diners, drive-ins and dives in every state.

So which restaurant topped out the rest in Florida? Mashed says it’s Se7en Bites in Orlando.

The website shows that Se7en Bites has been featured on the show twice, in 2017 and 2019. It was also named one of the “Essential 28 Restaurants in Orlando” by Eater.

Mashed said the restaurant has been in business for nearly 15 years and has continued to grow.

If you plan on visiting Se7en Bites, Mashed says to expect a line that spills out the front doors, but don’t worry, it goes fast.

Some of the signature menu items featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives” include a scratch-made Chicken Pot Pie that Fieri called “epic goodness” and a concoction known as the Vanilla Bean Bacon Bourbon Moonpie.

For Mashed’s complete list of the best restaurants in each state, click here.