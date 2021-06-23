Which counties have the most college graduates in Florida?

(STACKER/NEXSTAR) – The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

#30. Volusia County

– 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($24,635 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.8% ($29,312)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35% ($31,814)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($42,382)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($54,193)

#29. Lake County

– 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($23,252 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.1% ($29,384)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($32,442)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($41,908)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($52,644)

#28. Pasco County

– 24% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($22,562 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.2% ($29,590)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($38,075)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.9% ($51,858)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($64,367)

#27. Clay County

– 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($22,344 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31% ($32,840)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($36,877)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17% ($49,361)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($63,184)

#26. Flagler County

– 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($21,152 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.3% ($27,319)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($32,267)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.8% ($40,722)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($44,265)

#25. Escambia County

– 26.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($20,456 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.2% ($27,430)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.7% ($32,455)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17% ($45,159)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($57,687)

#24. Santa Rosa County

– 27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($18,707 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.8% ($29,712)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($38,578)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18% ($50,453)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($69,240)

#23. Lee County

– 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($24,129 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31% ($29,819)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($33,120)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($45,019)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($55,659)

#22. Walton County

– 28.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($25,288 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.5% ($26,468)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($32,482)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.1% ($47,145)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.4% ($72,294)

#21. Indian River County

– 29.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($24,714 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.4% ($27,417)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($30,969)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.8% ($42,144)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($64,588)

#20. Nassau County

– 29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($27,102 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.7% ($32,470)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($40,264)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.2% ($47,580)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($58,269)

#19. Manatee County

– 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($25,556 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.1% ($27,707)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($34,920)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.2% ($49,066)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($58,231)

#18. Miami-Dade County

– 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($21,459 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.3% ($25,552)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.4% ($32,096)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.9% ($43,717)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($62,477)

#17. Duval County

– 30% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($22,751 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.8% ($30,118)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($35,352)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.9% ($50,892)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($63,100)

#16. Brevard County

– 30.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($22,412 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.3% ($28,527)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($32,219)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.7% ($50,853)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($73,396)

#15. Okaloosa County

– 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($18,840 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.7% ($27,456)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.5% ($36,695)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.6% ($45,349)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($74,714)

#14. Pinellas County

– 31.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($22,471 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28% ($29,662)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($34,566)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.6% ($50,423)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($62,318)

#13. Sumter County

– 31.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($20,806 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.4% ($21,551)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($24,288)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.4% ($32,518)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($44,000)

#12. Broward County

– 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($21,738 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.3% ($29,399)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($35,271)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.2% ($48,440)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($64,612)

#11. Hillsborough County

– 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($21,782 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.1% ($28,185)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($36,993)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.4% ($51,688)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.2% ($70,376)

#10. Martin County

– 34.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($22,117 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.9% ($26,802)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($36,408)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.7% ($49,843)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($66,897)

#9. Monroe County

– 34.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($25,700 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.7% ($31,902)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($37,123)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.5% ($46,487)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($54,981)

#8. Orange County

– 34.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($21,535 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.4% ($26,424)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($32,006)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.8% ($47,169)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($63,141)

#7. Sarasota County

– 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($21,383 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.9% ($30,452)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($33,746)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.7% ($46,241)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($60,027)

#6. Collier County

– 36.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($21,422 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.8% ($29,555)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($35,613)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.5% ($48,606)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.9% ($66,465)

#5. Palm Beach County

– 36.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($21,668 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24% ($28,852)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($35,595)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.6% ($50,708)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.1% ($67,088)

#4. Seminole County

– 39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($25,068 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.1% ($30,964)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($35,344)

– Bachelor’s degree: 26.4% ($52,462)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($67,781)

#3. Alachua County

– 43.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($20,123 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.2% ($26,091)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($32,653)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2% ($46,685)

– Graduate or professional degree: 21.1% ($54,884)

#2. St. Johns County

– 44.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.2% ($24,741 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.4% ($32,191)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($40,610)

– Bachelor’s degree: 28.1% ($56,940)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.6% ($77,934)

#1. Leon County

– 46.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($20,992 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 19% ($27,578)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($31,584)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.9% ($46,095)

– Graduate or professional degree: 20.3% ($57,362)