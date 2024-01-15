TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida drivers know the pain of getting stuck in traffic on Interstate 4 or even Interstate 275. However, a new study from WalletHub may surprise many Florida drivers. The personal finance website ranked the Sunshine State as one of the top 20 states to drive in.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across four key dimensions: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Florida came in at No. 16 overall. Here’s how the state ranked in several of the study’s main categories:

  • 41st – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion
  • 39th – Traffic Fatality Rate
  • 8th – Car Theft Rate
  • 5th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita
  • 16th – Avg. Gas Prices
  • 30th – Auto-Maintenance Costs
  • 15th – Road Quality
  • 4th – Car Dealerships per Capita

Wondering which state took the top spot? According to WalletHub, it’s Iowa.

“Iowa is the best state to drive in partly because the roads are mostly clear of congestion, even during rush hour. This is one area where being a rural state comes in handy,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. “Due to these good road conditions, Iowa drivers tend to have short commutes, at less than 20 minutes on average, and they benefit from some of the lowest gas and car insurance prices in the nation.”

The worst state to drive in is Hawaii, the study showed.

Here’s a look at how each state ranked:

Source: WalletHub

Best & Worst Driving States

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Cost of Ownership & Maintenance Rank Traffic & Infrastructure Rank Safety Rank Access to Vehicles & Maintenance Rank 
1Iowa65.87563018
2Georgia63.95234229
3Kansas63.481032930
4Oklahoma63.26793527
5Alabama62.493153328
6North Carolina62.346322410
7Ohio62.31429387
8Tennessee61.971264222
9Texas61.911942174
10North Dakota60.911414347
11Indiana60.8313193217
12Nebraska60.222372332
13Wyoming59.271183748
14Idaho58.912543442
15Wisconsin58.9017204120
16Florida58.503044182
17Utah58.2426171631
18New Mexico58.172124543
19Arkansas57.9316114434
20Arizona57.6633221125
21Virginia57.4815433115
22Mississippi57.488134836
23Illinois57.47403755
24South Dakota57.4512104739
25Minnesota57.3418392519
26Kentucky57.0824241933
27New York56.70424573
28Louisiana56.7029251529
29Pennsylvania56.433431266
30South Carolina56.119274626
31Michigan56.0931302711
32Maine56.083518935
33Connecticut56.053936223
34Alaska55.863816350
35Oregon55.3144122024
36Colorado54.6227353913
37Missouri53.9020284914
38New Jersey53.453648612
39New Hampshire52.6422472137
40Maryland52.3332501021
41Montana52.202855044
42Vermont51.7137232841
43Rhode Island51.524146146
44Nevada51.4547141438
45Massachusetts51.39464948
46California49.755040121
47West Virginia49.2343214045
48Delaware47.4745331349
49Washington47.4648383616
50Hawaii44.864941840