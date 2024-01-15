TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida drivers know the pain of getting stuck in traffic on Interstate 4 or even Interstate 275. However, a new study from WalletHub may surprise many Florida drivers. The personal finance website ranked the Sunshine State as one of the top 20 states to drive in.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across four key dimensions: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Florida came in at No. 16 overall. Here’s how the state ranked in several of the study’s main categories:

41 st – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

– Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 39 th – Traffic Fatality Rate

– Traffic Fatality Rate 8 th – Car Theft Rate

– Car Theft Rate 5 th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 16 th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 30 th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 15 th – Road Quality

– Road Quality 4th – Car Dealerships per Capita

Wondering which state took the top spot? According to WalletHub, it’s Iowa.

“Iowa is the best state to drive in partly because the roads are mostly clear of congestion, even during rush hour. This is one area where being a rural state comes in handy,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. “Due to these good road conditions, Iowa drivers tend to have short commutes, at less than 20 minutes on average, and they benefit from some of the lowest gas and car insurance prices in the nation.”

The worst state to drive in is Hawaii, the study showed.

Here’s a look at how each state ranked:

Best & Worst Driving States