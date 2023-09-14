TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you happy? If not, you might want to consider moving to one of America’s “happiest” states.

WalletHub released its annual “Happiest States in America” report Tuesday, which showcases the states with the “highest satisfaction with life.”

To find the happiness level of each state and determine its rankings, WalletHub said it measured all 50 states across 30 metrics ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

“In this study, WalletHub drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life,” WalletHub writer Adam McCann wrote.

So what is the “happiest” state? According to WalletHub, it’s Utah. The state had a total score of 69.73 and ranked first in the work environment and community and environment categories.

The Sunshine State came in at No. 8 on WalletHub’s list. The report said Florida ranked second in the lowest share of adult depression but had the lowest volunteer rate in the country. The state also had one of the highest divorce rates in the country.

Here are the rankings of the “happiest” states in America, according to WalletHub.

  1. Utah
  2. Hawaii
  3. Maryland
  4. Minnesota
  5. New Jersey
  6. Connecticut
  7. California
  8. Florida
  9. Idaho
  10. Nebraska
  11. Delaware
  12. Massachusetts
  13. North Dakota
  14. Virginia
  15. New Hampshire
  16. New York
  17. Illinois
  18. South Dakota
  19. Wisconsin
  20. South Carolina
  21. Iowa
  22. Washington
  23. Kansas
  24. Georgia
  25. Pennsylvania
  26. North Carolina
  27. Arizona
  28. Vermont
  29. Rhode Island
  30. Maine
  31. Colorado
  32. Nevada
  33. Michigan
  34. Montana
  35. Missouri
  36. Wyoming
  37. Ohio
  38. Oregon
  39. Texas
  40. Indiana
  41. Oklahoma
  42. New Mexico
  43. Alaska
  44. Mississippi
  45. Alabama
  46. Kentucky
  47. Arkansas
  48. Tennessee
  49. Louisiana
  50. West Virginia