TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you happy? If not, you might want to consider moving to one of America’s “happiest” states.

WalletHub released its annual “Happiest States in America” report Tuesday, which showcases the states with the “highest satisfaction with life.”

To find the happiness level of each state and determine its rankings, WalletHub said it measured all 50 states across 30 metrics ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

“In this study, WalletHub drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life,” WalletHub writer Adam McCann wrote.

So what is the “happiest” state? According to WalletHub, it’s Utah. The state had a total score of 69.73 and ranked first in the work environment and community and environment categories.

The Sunshine State came in at No. 8 on WalletHub’s list. The report said Florida ranked second in the lowest share of adult depression but had the lowest volunteer rate in the country. The state also had one of the highest divorce rates in the country.

Here are the rankings of the “happiest” states in America, according to WalletHub.