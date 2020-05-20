When will Florida theme parks submit reopening plans to state?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) – Theme park lovers around the world are wondering when their favorite places on earth are reopening.

The discussion is the beginning of Central Florida’s three major theme parks and others making presentations to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force regarding their plans to reopen.

Universal Orlando Resort

Officials from Universal Orlando will present plans for reopening to the Orange County reopening task force on Thursday, according to WESH. Universal reopened CityWalk on May 14 with Universal asking all guests to follow the recommended CDC guidelines.

Seaworld/Busch Gardens

In a round table discussion with Governor Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Swanson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, said he would like the SeaWorld parks to open “sometime in June.”

He did not give a timetable of when SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc might submit their reopening plans to the task force.

Disney World

Disney reopened Disney Springs on May 20 with all guests over the age of three being required to wear a facemask and have their temperature taken. It must be 100.4 degrees or lower to be admitted. Throughout the Springs there are social distancing markers for lines, hand-washing stations, directional signals on pathways and constant reminders to keep your face mask on.

Disney has yet to announce when Disney World would reopen however Shanghai Disneyland reopened on May 11 with similar protocols being put in place.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: