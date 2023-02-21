OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a zoning request was issued for the popular travel center and gas station from Texas to make its way to Central Florida last month, leaders took a vote to approve or deny the request.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, leaders in Marion County unanimously approved the zoning request during a meeting Tuesday afternoon, meaning Beaver Nuggets (caramel popcorn) may be coming sooner than you think.

The zoning request was for a more than 30-acre site that would have the new Buc-ee’s location sit just east of I-75 near Highway 326.

The location for the site would reportedly include an 80,000-square-foot travel center with all the classic Buc-ee’s treats and drinks along with more than one hundred gas pumps.

Although Buc-ee’s are mostly located in Texas, two locations reside in Florida. They can be found in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.

Founded in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas, the large gas station has expanded over several states including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s is best known for its massive stores, fuel pumps, clean restrooms, jerky, branded clothing, and Texas-style brisket sandwiches.