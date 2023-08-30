TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Now that the hurricane has made landfall, many are wondering when schools will reopen after being closed for the past two days.
Below is a list of county-by-county school reopenings. The list will be updated as school districts release more information.
Citrus County
School will remain canceled on Thursday, Aug. 31.
No further information regarding the remainder of the week has been released.
Desoto County
No decision made at this time.
Hardee County
Hardee County Schools will reopen Thursday, Aug. 31
Hernando County
No decision made at this time.
Highlands County
Highlands County Schools plan to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31
Hillsborough County
The decision will be made following an afternoon meeting.
Manatee County
The decision will be made at 5 p.m.
Pasco County
The decision will be made following an afternoon meeting.
Polk County
All Polk County public schools will reopen Friday, Sept. 1 (More info)
Pinellas County
The decision will be made following an afternoon meeting.
Sarasota County
No decision made at this time.