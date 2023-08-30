TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Now that the hurricane has made landfall, many are wondering when schools will reopen after being closed for the past two days.

Below is a list of county-by-county school reopenings. The list will be updated as school districts release more information.

Citrus County

School will remain canceled on Thursday, Aug. 31.

No further information regarding the remainder of the week has been released.

Desoto County

No decision made at this time.

Hardee County

Hardee County Schools will reopen Thursday, Aug. 31

Hernando County

No decision made at this time.

Highlands County

Highlands County Schools plan to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31

Hillsborough County

The decision will be made following an afternoon meeting.

Manatee County

The decision will be made at 5 p.m.

Pasco County

The decision will be made following an afternoon meeting.

Polk County

All Polk County public schools will reopen Friday, Sept. 1 (More info)

Pinellas County

The decision will be made following an afternoon meeting.

Sarasota County

No decision made at this time.