TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With intense storms expecting to bring damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes to surrounding counties on Tuesday, it’s important to know the difference between tornado watches and warnings and when to take cover.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch vs. Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Be Prepared!

The National Weather Service issues a Severe Thunderstorm Watch when conditions are conducive to the development of thunderstorms. According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.

Stay informed and be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Take Action!

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is declared by the NWS when spotters report severe weather or radars indicate its presence. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. When a warning is issued, take shelter in a substantial building.

“Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a large hail or damaging wind,” the NWS website reads.

Tornado Watch vs. Warning

Tornado Watch: Be Prepared!

A Tornado Watch is issued by the NWS when weather conditions favor thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Tornado Warning: Take Action!

A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. According to the NWS, a warning means you should seek shelter without delay. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado.

