TAMPA (WFLA) – Whether you’re heading to a church service or an egg hunt, Easter is a holiday to celebrate with family and friends.
Some businesses in the Tampa Bay area will be closed on Sunday to observe Easter.
The following stores are closed Sunday:
- Aldi
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Burlington
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dillard’s
- Five Below
- Hobby Lobby (closed every Sunday)
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Joann Stores
- Kirkland’s
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Natural Grocers
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Party City
- Ross
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply & Co
- WestShore Plaza
Some local and national restaurants are open Sunday, but check with the restaurant as hours may vary.