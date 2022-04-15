TAMPA (WFLA) – Whether you’re heading to a church service or an egg hunt, Easter is a holiday to celebrate with family and friends.

Some businesses in the Tampa Bay area will be closed on Sunday to observe Easter.

The following stores are closed Sunday:

  • Aldi
  • Belk
  • Best Buy
  • Burlington
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Dillard’s
  • Five Below
  • Hobby Lobby (closed every Sunday)
  • HomeGoods
  • JCPenney
  • Joann Stores
  • Kirkland’s
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Natural Grocers
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax  
  • Party City
  • Ross
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply & Co
  • WestShore Plaza

Some local and national restaurants are open Sunday, but check with the restaurant as hours may vary.