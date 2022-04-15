TAMPA (WFLA) – Whether you’re heading to a church service or an egg hunt, Easter is a holiday to celebrate with family and friends.

Some businesses in the Tampa Bay area will be closed on Sunday to observe Easter.

The following stores are closed Sunday:

Aldi

Belk

Best Buy

Burlington

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dillard’s

Five Below

Hobby Lobby (closed every Sunday)

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Joann Stores

Kirkland’s

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Natural Grocers

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Party City

Ross

Sam’s Club

Target

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply & Co

WestShore Plaza

Some local and national restaurants are open Sunday, but check with the restaurant as hours may vary.