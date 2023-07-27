TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s not uncommon to see a shredded piece of tire on the side of the highway, but did you know it has a name?

On Tuesday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles shared a photo of the debris on Facebook, joking with the Florida Highway Patrol that this is what Indiana drivers call a “gator.”

“Hey, Florida Highway Patrol…This is what we call a ‘gator’ in Indiana,” Wheeles wrote. “I pulled it out of the roadway today and even posed it in front of my car. I imagine you don’t call these things gators in Florida, right?”

Wheeles’s post has since gone viral with over 6,000 likes on Facebook, with tons of comments from drivers and even Floridians stating that they, too, call the leftover tire a “road gator.”

“We call those road gators in Florida too 🤦🏼‍♀️,” one Facebook user wrote.

However, another user commented, saying she felt weird for not knowing what a “road gator” is.

“I just feel weird that I didn’t know these were ever called Gators. I’m from Florida and live in Illinois. I should definitely know this,” she said.

So, what do you think? Did you know what a “road gator” was? Or do you call it something else?