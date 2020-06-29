Which restaurants will be open at Walt Disney World parks?

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort has announced the various restaurants that will reopen along with its parks in July.
Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen July 11, with Hollywood Studios and Epcot to follow on July 15.
Disney has announced face coverings for each guest age 2 and older will be required to wear a face covering. Enhanced cleaning, reduced-contact menus and self-serve changes have been implemented to keep guests and employees safe.
The following restaurants will open with its corresponding park:
Magic Kingdom:
- Aloha Isle
- Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies
- Be Our Guest Restaurant
- Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen
- Liberty Square Market
- Liberty Tree Tavern
- Main Street Bakery
- Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe
- Pinocchio Village Haus
- The Plaza Restaurant
- Sleepy Hollow
- Storybook Treats
- Sunshine Tree Terrace
- Tony’s Town Square Restaurant
Animal Kingdom:
- Anandapur Ice Cream Truck
- Creature Comforts
- Dawa Bar
- Dino-Bite Snacks
- Flame Tree Barbecue
- Harambe Fruit Market
- Isle of Java
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Mr. Kamal’s
- Nomad Lounge
- Pongu Pongu
- Rainforest Cafe® at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Restaurantosaurus
- Satu’li Canteen
- Tamu Tamu Refreshments
- Thirsty River Bar & Trek Snacks
- Tiffins Restaurant
- Trilo-Bites
- Yak & Yeti™ Local Food Cafes
- Yak & Yeti™ Restaurant
Hollywood Studios:
- 50’s Prime Time Café
- Anaheim Produce
- Backlot Express
- BaseLine Tap House
- Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- The Hollywood Brown Derby
- The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano
- Milk Stand
- Peevy’s Polar Pipeline
- PizzeRizzo
- Ronto Roasters
- Rosie’s All-American Café
- Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
- Sunshine Day Bar
- The Trolley Car Café
Epcot:
- Biergarten Restaurant
- Choza de Margarita
- Coral Reef Restaurant
- Crepes des Chefs de France
- Fife & Drum Tavern
- Funnel Cake
- Garden Grill Restaurant (please note that the Character Dining experience will be modified)
- Gelati
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Joy of Tea
- Kabuki Café
- Katsura Grill
- L’Artisan des Glaces
- La Cantina de San Angel
- La Cava de Tequila
- La Hacienda de San Angel
- The Land Cart
- Le Cellier Steakhouse
- Popcorn in Canada
- Refreshment Outpost
- Refreshment Port
- Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue
- Rose & Crown Dining Room
- Rose & Crown Pub
- San Angel Inn Restaurante
- Spice Road Table
- Sunshine Seasons
- Tangierine Café
- Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Global Marketplaces
- Traveler’s Café
- UK Beer Cart
- Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria