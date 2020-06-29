Which restaurants will be open at Walt Disney World parks?

With an elegant setting right out of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Be Our Guest Restaurant magically takes Magic Kingdom diners into the French countryside for French-inspired cuisine. Decorated with a coffered, 20-foot ceiling with fluffy clouds and cherubs, the ballroom at Be Our Guest Restaurant features sparkling chandeliers designed to convey the elegance of Beast’s Castle from the animated feature film. The stylish restaurant serves quick-service lunch and table-service dinner in New Fantasyland at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort has announced the various restaurants that will reopen along with its parks in July.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen July 11, with Hollywood Studios and Epcot to follow on July 15.

Disney has announced face coverings for each guest age 2 and older will be required to wear a face covering. Enhanced cleaning, reduced-contact menus and self-serve changes have been implemented to keep guests and employees safe.

The following restaurants will open with its corresponding park:

Magic Kingdom:

Aloha Isle

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Be Our Guest Restaurant

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen

Liberty Square Market

Liberty Tree Tavern

Main Street Bakery

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe

Pinocchio Village Haus

The Plaza Restaurant

Sleepy Hollow

Storybook Treats

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant

Animal Kingdom:

Anandapur Ice Cream Truck

Creature Comforts

Dawa Bar

Dino-Bite Snacks

Flame Tree Barbecue

Harambe Fruit Market

Isle of Java

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Mr. Kamal’s

Nomad Lounge

Pongu Pongu

Rainforest Cafe® at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Restaurantosaurus

Satu’li Canteen

Tamu Tamu Refreshments

Thirsty River Bar & Trek Snacks

Tiffins Restaurant

Trilo-Bites

Yak & Yeti™ Local Food Cafes

Yak & Yeti™ Restaurant

Hollywood Studios:

50’s Prime Time Café

Anaheim Produce

Backlot Express

BaseLine Tap House

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

The Hollywood Brown Derby

The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano

Milk Stand

Peevy’s Polar Pipeline

PizzeRizzo

Ronto Roasters

Rosie’s All-American Café

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

Sunshine Day Bar

The Trolley Car Café

Epcot: