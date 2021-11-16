What Florida gets in the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act

Cars drive past construction workers along Interstate Highway 66 in Manassas, Virginia, on August 10, 2021. – The US Senate approved US President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan. The package described by the White House as “historic” only needed a simple majority to pass, and received the rare backing of several Republicans. The ambitious plan provides for $550 billion in new federal spending on transport infrastructure, but also for high-speed internet and efforts to fight climate change. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a months-long push to pass a bipartisan infrastructure investment, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on Nov. 15.

The $1.2 trillion investment into America’s decades-old infrastructure is mainly focused on physical needs in the United States, such as roads, bridges, electrical grids and water systems. It was a pared down version of the $1.8 trillion that Biden had suggested in earlier planning phases and pitches to the American public.

Each state in the union has a fact sheet published by the White House with estimates on how many billions of dollars they can expect for the different programs and projects highlighted for infrastructure and development.

The funding would mainly be delivered over a five-year period.

According to White House estimates, Florida could see nearly $22.6 billion over those five years.

Here’s how the funding is broken down, in the estimates for how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act could impact Florida.

$13.1 billion for federal-aid highway repair

$245 million for bridge replacement and repair

$2.6 billion for improving public transport

$198 million for expanding an electric vehicle charging network

$2.5 billion for EV charging across Florida

$100 million to provide broadband internet access

$26 million to fight wildfires

$29 million to defend against cyberattacks

$3.5 billion for weatherization to fight climate change and reduce energy costs

$1.6 billion for clean water infrastructure to improve drinking water safety

$1.2 billion for airport infrastructure and development

In addition to the amounts estimated in the fact sheet from the White House, Florida is also eligible to compete for portions of “the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and nearly $16 billion of national funding in the bill dedicated for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.”

Much of the funding assigned to the broad infrastructure needs would be awarded through formula funding. As the dollar amounts published are estimates, they may be subject to some changes as more data becomes available.