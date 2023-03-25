(WFLA) — A whale died Friday after getting beached on Florida’s west coast Friday.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that a 16-foot beaked whale washed ashore in Flagler County in the afternoon hours.

Aerial video showed people at the beach attempting to give the whale, whose species typically lives 30 miles off-shore, water while trying to find a way to help it.

However, scientists from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute euthanized the whale after removing it from the area, according to WESH.

The scientists told the station that while the whale appeared thin, there were no obvious signs on the whale’s body that would have led to it washing ashore.

A necropsy was planned to learn more about what happened to the whale.