WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki discusses Florida vaccine rollout, stimulus package impacts

TAMPA (WFLA) – On the day the United States reached President Biden’s goal of 100 million shots in arms 42 days ahead of schedule, 8 On Your Side spoke exclusively with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and Florida’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are at about over 2 million shots a day which is significant increase since when he took office happening around the country and we want to hold ourselves to a very high standard,” Psaki said, when asked what is the president’s next vaccine goal.

After the interview, President Biden suggested during his visit to the CDC in Atlanta that the country may hit 200 million vaccines administered in his first 100 days in office.

Psaki told 8 On Your Side there will be enough vaccine supply for every adult American to be eligible in May.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday morning that he is lowering the age requirement for the vaccine to 50-years-old on Monday.

8 On Your Side asked Psaki about Gov. DeSantis saying it is unfair that Florida is receiving less money than other states in the stimulus package because of its lower unemployment rate during the pandemic.

“We certainly want the people of Florida to benefit from this package,” she said. “It’s all done based on a calculation where the needs are, where there are the greatest needs. I will say $9.2 billion in state relief is going to Florida, $7.6 billion in local fiscal relief, $7 billion in relief for K-12 schools and that doesn’t even count the 89 percent of people in the state who are eligible for direct payments.”

Just doing some reading before local press interviews–awesome stats–In Florida 89% of people in the state (14 million adults and 4.9 million kids) will receive direct checks thanks to American Rescue Plan — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 19, 2021

This week Gov. Ron DeSantis published an essay in the Wall Street Journal defending his record during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic represented a test of elites in the U.S., from public-health experts to the corporate media,” DeSantis wrote. “The results have been disappointing. Policy makers who bucked the elites and challenged the narrative have been proven right to do so.”

“Are there lessons that states and the White House can learn from what Florida has done during this pandemic?” 8 On Your Side asked Psaki.

“Well look, I think every state has taken different approach,” she said. “Some states have followed guidelines including localities have followed guidelines even if the governor has not mandated those so its hard to kind of analyze overall what the impact of his policies have been. I will say 1.9 million people in the state have been infected with COVID.”

According to Psaki, about 90 million direct payments or stimulus checks have been already been sent to Americans.

8 On Your Side wanted to know when Floridians who don’t file taxes because they are on Social Security or disability benefits might receive their $1,400 payment.

“If people paid taxes last year or year before, those are the ones that will go out the fastest,” she said. “For people who did not file as you referenced those should be going out soon in the coming weeks and the Treasury Department is eager to get all the checks direct deposits out the door as quickly as possible.”

Sen. Rick Scott has criticized the American Rescue Plan as wasteful spending that fulfills a Democrat wish list with much of the money not being pandemic related.

“Other than the direct payments can you give our viewers some specific examples of about how all that money is going to benefit them?” 8 On Your Side asked Psaki.

“Another piece is direct funding for state and local governments so the government of Florida to help ensure that they can keep cops, firefighters and others on the beat,” she said. “There are also additional benefits, people who are eligible for the earned income tax credit that will go out to millions of people, up to about a thousand dollars. And there’s also the child tax credit in there too which will ensure that families can get about $1400 for each kid and that’s additional money the would not have received had this package not been passed.”

The stimulus package includes $45 billion toward rental assistance. But it will take time to distribute that money and the eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of March.

“Does President Biden intend to take executive action to help Americans and Floridians facing a possible eviction on April 1?” 8 On Your Side asked Psaki.

“Well this is definitely on (the president’s) mind,” she said. “Obviously the impact of people trying to hold on to their homes, being able to pay rent mortgage payments is something that we’ve seen a direct impact of the downturn. It’s a number of agencies in the federal government who have to make that decision together about the extension but we are talking to them. We have until the end of the month for them to make that decision and the president is very focused on making sure people can stay in their homes and make sure they can pay their mortgage payments.”