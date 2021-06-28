‘We’ll see each other soon;’ Father writes letter to son killed in Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — The father of a victim in the Surfside collapse expressed his grief in a letter written to his late son.

Luis Andres “Luiyo” Bermudez, 26, was one of three victims whose bodies were recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers condominium on Saturday.

Before he was found, Bermudez’s family put his picture on the photo wall dedicated to the missing, which still number over 150. At the time of this report, 10 deaths were confirmed.

Following the news of his death, Luis’ father posted a letter on Facebook to his son, saying how he will miss him. The letter, which was written in Spanish, finished by saying he’ll be reunited with his son.

The letter, once translated, reads:

My Luiyo, You gave me everything. I hope you’re resting in peace with Bello. I will miss you all my life. We’ll see each other soon. I will never leave you alone.

According to his missing person’s poster, the late Luis Bermudez suffered from muscular dystrophy and could not walk or yell scream for help.