TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Jersey man accused of threatening to kill Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was extradited to Florida on Monday, and a special guest was waiting to greet him when he stepped off the plane.

Richard Golden, 38, was accused of making an online threat to harm Chitwood earlier this month. Federal authorities arrested Golden at his mother’s house in New Jersey after an alleged threat posted to 4Chan was tied to that IP address.

“Just shoot Chitwood in the head and he stops being a problem. They have to find a new guy to be the problem,” Golden allegedly wrote in response to the sheriff’s strong condemnation of antisemitism in Volusia County. “But shooting Chitwood in the head solves an immediate problem permanently. Just shoot Chitwood in the head and murder him.”

Golden was extradited to Florida to face a charge of making a written threat to kill or cause injury. Chitwood confronted him as he descended the escalator at Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

“I’m Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Anything you want to…?” Chitwood said to Golden. “Hope you enjoy your stay. Welcome to Florida.”

Golden did not respond to the sheriff and followed an officer out of the airport.

“He walked right by me. I mean, how gutless can you be?” Chitwood told reporters.

“I wanted him to look in my eye and say, ‘you’re the guy, I want to put a bullet in your head’,” Chitwood said. “‘You’re the guy I want to shut up because of what you’re doing standing up for the Jewish community.'”

South Brunswick Police Department body camera video showed officers arresting Golden at his mother’s home on March 13. Officials said that according to his mother, Golden is unemployed and spends most of his time on the internet.

“Looking at him coming down that escalator – that’s what we need to be afraid of? That’s what the keyboard commandos are,” Chitwood said. “Spending 20 hours a day on the keyboard in these extremist chatrooms, and then they threaten to put bullets in peoples’ heads, and think they won’t be held accountable. Well, we’re going to hold you accountable.”

Chitwood said more investigations into alleged threats are underway. Some messages are not able to be tracked to their source, but as for the rest, Chitwood said, “We’re coming to get you.”

“We’ll see how they play out,” Chitwood told reporters. “We may be out here again, doing it again.”