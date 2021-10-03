‘We will always love you’: Family, friends honor Miya Marcano after body found

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Miya Marcano’s family held a vigil Saturday night after learning from detectives that a body was found during the search for the missing college student.

Seven nights of prayers and hope had turned into tears and devastation on day eight – the final day of the search for Marcano after a body believed to be hers was found in the area of Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums in Orange County.

“I can’t even put into words how we’re feeling right now,” Marcano’s cousin Caili Sue said. “As a family, I feel defeated, I feel like I failed my cousin, and I don’t know how we’re going to get through this.”

The family said they held on to hope for their princess to come home safely since the first day she was reported missing, but now, they are mourning.

“Now we need to continue to live for Miya because her life was cut short,” Sue said. “She was 19 years old. She had the whole rest of her life ahead of her.”

The Valencia College student was missing since Friday, Sept. 24 after she was last seen at Arden Villas Apartment complex which is where she lived and worked. The building’s maintenance worker, Armando Caballero, was named the prime suspect.

“They should really consider who they’re hiring because this could’ve all been avoided,” Sue said about Arden Villas Apartments.

Flowers, candles, photos and messages have been laid outside Marcano’s apartment since last weekend to resemble faith in God for Miya’s safe return, but on Saturday it became a memorial to commemorate a young woman who will always live in their hearts.

“Our prayer even though [God] did not give us Miya the way we wanted her, we are grateful,” a family friend said during the vigil. “Miya, we love you and we will always love you.”

Sue said Marcano’s parents will stay in Orlando until they are able to take the 19-year-old’s remains back with them to their South Florida home.

The family expressed how grateful they are to everyone who has helped and showed support throughout the search for Marcano.