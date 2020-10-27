‘We want to see the cruise ships sail again’: DeSantis says he’s working with White House

Florida

by: WESH 2

Posted: / Updated:

HEATHROW, Fla. (WESH) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday that he wants to see cruises sailing again and that he’s been in communication with the White House about how it could happen.

The statement from the governor comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s no-sail order is set to expire this weekend.

The CDC has not given any indication as to whether it will extend the order.

DeSantis said he thinks cruising can be done safely, but acknowledged that it is more high risk than attending an outdoor sporting event or other outdoor gatherings.

DeSantis said he thinks rapid tests could be helpful in getting the cruise industry back into business and said if a cruise line wanted to test everyone on board, they could.

The governor pointed to the economic value the industry brings to the state as the reason why he has been working to get cruises going again.

