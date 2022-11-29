OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Osceola County are desperately searching for a Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving.

Osceola deputies said Herman McClenton, 73, of Eustis, was visiting family members on Thanksgiving near Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee when he went for a walk but never returned.

The sheriff’s office said McClenton was last seen wearing a red hat with a religious quote, a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. They believe McClenton is on foot and aren’t sure which direction he went in.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez told NBC affiliate WESH that the surrounding area includes swamp and dense vegetation that is difficult to search.

Surveillance video of McClenton at the Emerald Island Resort was released on Friday, but deputies said it gave them no clues on McClenton’s whereabouts.

McClenton’s family has been passing out fliers in hopes that someone will recognize him.

“You see these things happen on the news but you never think it’s going to happen to you,” McClenton’s daughter told the news station. “Our father is strong and he’s on a mission to get back to us.”

McClenton’s sons told WESH that they will continue searching for their father and hope the public keeps an eye out as well.

“We just want him home. He’s a pastor. He’s a good man, and all of his kids miss him, and we just want him home,” Beverley Porter, a relative, said.

Anyone with information on McClenton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.