‘We are definitely voting’: Governor says coronavirus will not delay Florida primary

Florida

by: WESH 2 News,

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – As the coronavirus and concerns about the coronavirus spread across Florida, the state continues to prepare for a Presidential Primary on Tuesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed questions about the primary during a news conference on Friday as well as on Saturday.

“We are definitely voting,” DeSantis said. “I want to air on the side of protecting these votes.”

“Voters who have questions about options for voting or how they may cast their ballot can contact our voter’s assistance hotline at the Department of State, which will remain open from now through the close of the polls Tuesday,” said Secretary of State Laurel Lee.

The voter’s assistance hotline number is 1-866-308-6739.

On Friday, Louisiana became the first state in the country to postpone its elections because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Elections offices across Florida are reworking plans as poll workers back out and some polling places are being moved away from assisted living facilities that house people more susceptible to the coronavirus.

For more information on how to be prepared before you cast your vote on Tuesday, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

