‘We are deeply sorry’: Astra gets rocket off the ground, but payloads not deployed

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – Thursday was meant to be a big day for Astra, a new rocket company.

It was Astra’s third try to launch its first rocket at the Cape.

Thursday’s launch window opened at 3 p.m. and the weather was perfect.

After some stumbles with previous attempts Astra’s launch attempt Thursday appeared to be successful, at first.

However, just before the feed cut, it appeared the second stage was spinning out of control.

“An issue has been experienced during flight that prevented the delivery of our customer payloads to orbit,” the announcer stated before the livestream was ended. “We are deeply sorry.”

The mission was meant to deploy several small NASA research satellites.

It was forced to abort and scrub Monday because of technical errors.

There was a brief hold, but the countdown resumed within the three-hour launch window – only to be aborted right at ignition.

The issue was with data transmission. Controllers worked to recycle for another attempt within Monday’s three-hour window but scrubbed with 45 minutes remaining.

But the delay is not necessarily a bad thing according to Don Platt of Florida Tech.

“It’s useful to show that the system has capabilities to understand that there is a problem and to keep itself safe. And in some ways it’s probably good that they were able to catch a potential problem,” Platt said.

But it also shows that Astra, while cutting a new path with smaller, cheaper rockets that can turn around quickly, is still young, he said. The entire operation is 6 years old.

“This is the third different day they have tried to launch so there certainly are growing pains,” Platt said.