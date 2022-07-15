TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wawa, Inc. announced on Friday that in celebration of its 10th anniversary in Florida, the company will offer free hot coffee and fountain beverages of any size on July 18.

July 18 is the day the first Wawa store opened in Orlando in 2012.

The free beverage deal is available at any store in Florida.

In additional to the free deal celebration, the nonprofit Wawa Foundation is launching the “Florida 10th Anniversary Fund.”

The fund will feature a total of $100,000 in donations spread across 1,000 local nonprofits “in areas surrounding health, hunger, and everyday heroes,” according to Wawa. Grant amounts will vary between $1,000-$2,500.

Eligible nonprofits are invited to apply by Aug. 31.