Water main break floods streets in downtown Miami

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another big Florida city is dealing with a water main break Wednesday morning.

NBC Miami reports firefighters have responded to a water main break in a section of downtown Miami.

The break happened around 7 a.m., but crews are still working to determine where exactly it is.

Video shows water from the break flowing out of a crack in the pavement and into the Biscayne Bay.

Officials still don’t know how long it will take to repair the break. Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

The news comes after a water main broke in Tampa Monday, prompting a boil water notice for the city earlier this week. Officials said that break has been repaired, but the boil water notice is still in effect.

