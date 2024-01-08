TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Around 40 wounded veterans traversed the Florida Keys’ Seven Mile Bridge on bikes on Saturday for the 20th annual Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride.

According to the Project Soldier Ride website, the event aims to “build confidence and strength through shared physical activities and bonds of service.”

“The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride is an opportunity for those who honorably serve or have served our nation to build confidence and strength from wounds incurred in service,” Monroe County Veterans Affairs Director and event coordinator Cathy Crane told KeysNews.com before the event. “We enthusiastically welcome these warriors as they ride through the Florida Keys and hope our residents and visitors will cheer them on while they ride through our communities.”

Drone footage showed the participants gliding above blue ocean waters as they made the seven mile journey. It can be viewed in the video player above.