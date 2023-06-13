LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Video shows a woman raging and going behind the counter after a Family Dollar in Lee County wouldn’t accept her return without a receipt.

The woman can be seen punching the register after the employees wouldn’t take the merchandise back due to store policy.

The woman left the store, came back and went behind the counter, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Behind the counter, the woman opened cabinets and threw items before leaving a second time.

The video posted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows the woman come back again and shove an employee. She left with a few boxes of cigarettes. The woman was found at a nearby gas station and arrested on a charge of robbery without a firearm.

Deputies said the woman was arrested in 2015 for returning items to a Walmart that she had previously stolen.