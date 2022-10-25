(WFLA) — A warehouse at a federal correctional facility in Florida has caught fire, according to reports.

A large warehouse at FCI Coleman Low has become fully engulfed in flames. Video from a news helicopter showed that the warehouse was completely destroyed while firefighters tried to put out the fire.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Coleman Low is a low-security correctional facility with a minimum-security camp.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. Multiple agencies have been called for aid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.