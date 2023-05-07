VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of visitors on a fishing trip in Volusia County “had a catch of a lifetime” when they hooked a great white shark last week.

Last Thursday morning, Scott Housel, the captain and owner of Sudden Strike Offshore Adventures, said one of his customers reeled in the great white near Ponce Inlet.

“One of my customers had a catch of a lifetime,” Housel told NBC Affiliate WESH. Housel said the shark was caught when he took his customers out on a charter fishing boat.

After hooking the shark, a video showing the moment it was caught was posted to Facebook, where the video quickly gained attention.

Housel told WESH that the shark circled the boat for about 20 minutes.

“All of a sudden, he hit one of the lines and I’m not really sure if we caught him or he caught us, but we ended up going for about a two-mile ride chasing him down,” Housel told the news outlet.

The Facebook post shared that the great white was hooked about 20 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet. Since Housel began fishing in the area in 1989, he said that this great white was just the seventh one that he’s ever seen.

“Everybody pretty much had an opportunity to kind of feel the strength,” Housel shared. “I’ve been fishing out here since 1989 and this is the seventh great white I’ve ever seen.”

While catching a great white shark is a wild and amazing experience, Housel said the fishing group eventually released the shark back into the ocean.