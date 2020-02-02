WATCH: Viral video of men playing cards shows Florida traffic woes

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) – A video of three men playing cards at a folding table while waiting for a traffic light to change at a Florida intersection is going viral.
The TikTok video was posted earlier this week with the caption “Florida back at it with the long lights.”
@driftydilly
#redlightchallenge #florida #redlight #floridaredlight #fyp #foryou #foryoupage paxten rs3laz angeliandrew♬ Crystal Dolphin – Engelwood
The video has more than a million likes and thousands commented on the card game.
The video doesn’t specify what Florida city they were in, but thousands took the opportunity to rant about their most hated local intersections in the comments.
