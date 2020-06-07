WATCH: Videos show several tornadoes over Orlando area

*VIDEO COURTESY: MEG BORDA*

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) – Central Floridians reported seeing multiple tornadoes Saturday, including at least one near downtown Orlando as the effects of Tropical Storm Cristobal were felt across the region.

A number of tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service from about 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Reports of damage are pouring in. Orange County deputies said they were responding to reports of a tornado that touched down in the Fern Creek and Conway areas. There are numerous reports of damage and downed power lines in that area.

The video above is from Meg Borda and was filmed in the Lake Conway area.

Video shared with WESH 2 News from near Ferncreek Avenue and Lake Margaret Drive showed the roof ripped off at least one home and debris scattered across a neighborhood.

There was also devastating storm damage in a neighborhood near Mills Avenue where a possible tornado ripped off rooves and flattened fences in the Wadeview Park neighborhood in Orlando.

Throughout the afternoon and into Saturday night, tornado warnings were issued for Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties.

*VIDEO COURTESY: JOEY HAWKEYE / DOWNTOWN ORLANDO AREA*

As of 10:30 p.m. no injuries had been reported.

The National Weather Service will be conducting damage assessments in the coming days to determine whether the storms that moved through were confirmed tornadoes.

The storms came from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is churning in the Gulf of Mexico on a path toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, near Louisiana.

*VIDEO COURTESY: WAYNE ALLRED / EAST OF SUMMERLIN*

