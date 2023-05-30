HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in South Florida was packed with people enjoying Memorial Day until gunfire erupted, sending people running for their lives.

Surveillance footage from the City of Hollywood’s live feed of the Broadwalk showed the moment beachgoers took off running from the gunshots. According to WTVJ, the chaos ensued around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

The shooting happened near Johnson Street, where police believed three suspects opened fire into the crowded area after two groups of people got into an altercation.

Hollywood Police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said five adults and four children were injured in the shooting, including a 1-year-old.

Bettineschi said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were injured in the shooting, along with five adults between the ages of 25 and 65. Police said one of the victims underwent surgery, while six of those shot remain hospitalized in stable condition.

WTVJ reported that by Tuesday morning, three of the adult victims had been treated and released from the hospital. The names of the suspects and victims have not been released.

One witness told WTVJ that after he heard the gunshots, he saw a “wave of people running off.”

“I heard like three gunshots and I just see a wave of people running off, like screaming and running out,” witness Marvin Mikhail told the outlet.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy shared a heartfelt message on Facebook following the shooting, saying, “no stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time,” Mayor Levy said in a post on Facebook. “Law enforcement agencies are fully engaged in their investigation, and I assure you that no stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice. We will utilize every available resource to apprehend those responsible for these injuries.”

Hollywood Police is asking anyone with tips or information on this shooting to contact hollywoodtips@hollywoodfl.org.