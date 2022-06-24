FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Dashcam video showed a chaotic scene on a Florida highway after a van flew off its car-carrying trailer when it hit an overpass.

According to Storyful, the trailer was headed on a highway in Fort Lauderdale when a van on the top deck of the trailer hit the overpass, which was under construction.

The collision knocked the van off the trailer, causing it to nearly hit several vehicles on the road. It also caused part of the overpass to crumble into dust.

“Thank goodness that the van that fell off the trailer barely missed the SUV [behind it], and there were no casualties,” the person who took the video told Storyful. “It seemed because the overpass has been under construction that the height of the overpass was lower.”

Reports said that no one was injured in the incident.