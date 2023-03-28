ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – After the United States Men’s National Soccer Team defeated El Salvador on Monday, the team decided to celebrate the victory with a gender reveal for one of their teammates.

Following the 1-0 victory, USMNT gathered on the pitch as goalkeeper Matt Turner kicked a miniature soccer ball to reveal the gender of his unborn child.

A video shared by the team showed Turner kicking the mini soccer ball, revealing a cloud of baby-pink smoke as the crowd and his teammates cheered in excitement.

Turner, who is also a goalkeeper for the Arsenal Football Club in England, celebrated the announcement of his baby girl with his teammates and family in the U.S. after the match at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

The 28-year-old and his wife, former NFL cheerleader Ashley Herron, welcomed their son Easton in June of last year.