NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A UFO-like drone was window-washing on Wednesday at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Naples.

An employee from Florida Drone Cleaning LLC, Douglas Thron, filmed the window cleaning on the side of the hotel.

Thron posted the video to Twitter, showing off the technology of the custom drone that can clean windows.

The drone company uses commercial drones to clean buildings, windows and roofs in a cheap, quicker and safer way.