TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dash cam video from a Florida deputy’s patrol car showed a potentially dangerous incident involving a falling tree Tuesday.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Facebook, showing a tree fall through active power lines onto Newberry Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a tree service cut was cutting the tree down when it unintentionally fell onto the power lines. Deputies saw the tree finally take down the lines once they arrived.

“Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and his team remind you to expect the unexpected while driving,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The tree took down a power pole and almost hit some cars traveling on the road, but nobody was injured.