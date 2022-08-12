TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A flight traveling from Naples to Skiathos, Greece had an extremely low landing, a video from plane spotters showed.

Onlookers said the Wizz Air flight from Naples to Skiathos was flown by an Airbus A321neo. The plane can comfortably seat 180 to 220 passengers, and as many as 244 in a higher-density arrangement.

“I’ve been doing spotting at Skiathos for many years but this landing was the lowest I’ve ever witnessed!” the person who is credited with taking the video said. “Still haven’t fully recovered from this experience!!!”

Skiathos is located just east of the Greek mainland and is a popular tourist destination. Because of the uneven terrain on the island of Skiathos, the runway was created by reclaiming land from the sea. It is characterized as ‘short and narrow.’

Because of the airport’s short runway and proximity to a public road, it has become a popular destination for planespotters. While the video of the Wizz Air flight may have been lower than most landings, this was not the first time a plane has come close to bystanders’ heads during a landing.