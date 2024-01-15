TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Video posted to social media captured the moment a tornado crossed over Interstate 95 near Palm City, Florida.

Michael Jaycocks said the video was taken from the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile-marker 108.

WPTV in West Palm Beach reported there were multiple possible tornadoes in the area on Monday evening.

The National Weather Service has so far confirmed at least two tornadoes in the area, including the one in the video, which was near mile-marker 107 and crossed the highway moving east-northeast toward Palm City.

No injuries have been reported, according to WPTV.