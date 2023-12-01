TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A terrifying moment caught on camera shows a Florida ambulance vehicle getting struck by two vehicles while responding to a medical call on Tuesday.

Around 8:58 a.m., a Marion County Fire Rescue paramedic vehicle was hit at the intersection of Southwest 90th Street and Southwest 80th Avenue buy a pickup truck and a small bus.

A total of 15 patients were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, including two firefighters, 11 students with special needs, the bus driver, and the driver of the pickup truck.

Eight of those students were taken for treatment as a precaution and three have minor injuries. The two firefighters had minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Fire Rescue wants to remind people to yield to emergency vehicles when the lights and sirens are activated.