PONCE INLET, Fla. (WFLA) — It took a team effort to rescue a massive manatee that was stranded on a central Florida beach on Wednesday.

Body camera footage posted to Facebook by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office showed deputies, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, the Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Team, and good Samaritans lifting the animal and carrying it to a truck.

After it was loaded onto the truck, the manatee was transported to the Sea World Rehabilitation Center. Wildlife officials at the scene said the manatee was exhibiting signs of stress, but there is no word on its condition.

“Residents and visitors are reminded not to approach or touch a stranded animal,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “Instead, please report them to the Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) wildlife alert hotline at (888) 404-3922 so we can get them the help they need. Thanks all!”